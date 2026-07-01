KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
7/1 KVCR Midday News: Immigrant Advocates Pleased With Supreme Court Ruling, Conservatives Try To Stop Bill that Employs Undocumented Students & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that children born in the U.S. are guaranteed citizenship under the Constitution. Immigration advocates are pleased with the decision but say the Trump administration's immigration enforcement continues to raise issues.
- Conservative groups are lobbying against a bill in the state legislature that would let undocumented college students in California qualify for campus employment.
- California's Department of Motor Vehicles is on track to share driver's license data with a national database. The plan is moving forward despite concerns from immigrant advocates that the information could expose people to deportation.
- CHP will be ramping up controls on state highways and roads across Riverside County beginning Thursday to catch drunk and drug-impaired drivers.
- For decades, disabled people have fought for their rights to go to school and live alongside peers without disabilities. Now they fear those rights could be losing ground under the Trump administration.