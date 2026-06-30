KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
6/30 KVCR Midday News: Route 66 Celebrates 100th Anniversary, California Counts Mail-In Votes Received After Election Day & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Historic Route 66 was celebrated in San Bernardino last weekend as the Hemings Great Race had an overnight stay at San Manuel Stadium.
- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that states can continue counting vote-by-mail ballots that arrive at county registrars after Election Day.
- A California bill that would prohibit surveillance pricing is moving through the legislature. The measure would bar businesses from using personal data to determine the prices they offer.
- Of the more than 100 dogs that were unearthed in mass graves in Northern California, two of them had been transferred from the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. Riverside officials say they are looking for a full investigation and accountability for the shocking case of extreme animal abuse.