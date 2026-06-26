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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/26 KVCR Midday News: Bald eagle advocates look to stop July 4 fireworks show in Big Bear

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published June 26, 2026 at 12:37 PM PDT

Today's top stories across the Inland Empire and California:

1. Eagle advocates and fans of a 24 hour livestream of two celebrity bald eagles are trying to stop a Fourth of July fireworks show. They say the famous Eagles' new eaglets aren't old enough yet to face fireworks. KVCR.

2. The suspect in this week's deadly shooting at a Northern California library in Chico appeared in court Thursday afternoon, but did not immediately enter a plea. North State Public Radio.

3. Over a quarter million Californians will have medical debt abolished. LAist.

4. California voters will decide on 14 state ballot measures this November, that includes a controversial wealth tax on California billionaires that remains on the ballot after yesterday's deadline, despite a flurry of negotiations. KQED.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria