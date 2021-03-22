-
LocalCalifornia is suing the city of Fontana for allegedly violating environmental regulations with the approval of its latest warehouse project.
On Wednesday, the City of Riverside unveiled “The Rise” Mural, which pays tribute to Black individuals from here in the U.S. and from around the globe.
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus took office earlier this week after Sheriff John McMahon retired this past Friday. KVCR’s Jonathan Linden spoke to the Sheriff to hear his overall goals for the department and things he would like to change.
On today's edition of KVC-Arts, David speaks with author, Raymond Straight. At the age of 97, he is still writing and publishing books. He has authored or co-authored biographies on Bob Hope, Rosemary Clooney, Lou Costello, James Garner, and Jayne Mansfield. You can find his books in most bookstores and online retailers.
LocalTemecula Valley wine country is in the running to be chosen by USA Today readers as one of the ten best wine regions in the country.
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Comedian Carole Montgomery, who has been in the stand-up scene for over 40 years. Carole talks about all things comedy, including her comedic style and some of the challenges of being a female comic. Also on the show, Mayor’s Movie Moments is back! Lillian has a conversation with Scott Matas, the Mayor of Desert Hot Springs, about his favorite movies.
LocalSan Bernardino County is hosting several family friends community COVID-19 vaccination events on Saturday, July 24. Participants will receive free vouchers for food and games.
Executive Editor Stephanie Williams returns to talk about part one of her series on the essential worker experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a deeper look at the challenges warehouse workers faced staying safe.
Today, Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson participated in a press conference and round table with Governor Gavin Newsom and other California Mayors.
The Redlands city council voted three to two, Tuesday evening to approve plans for their first crosswalk mural. It will also be the city’s first mural to include the LGBTQ community.
JUST IN FROM NPR
Standing atop the podium where no Filipino had stood before, a tearful Hidilyn Diaz, who serves in the Philippine air force, snapped off a salute.
The elements of the bouquet carry a deeper story, and they are years in the making. They're meant to symbolize the country rising from the devastating earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, AND HEALTH FROM NPR
Male victims of sexual trauma face a lot of obstacles to getting help. They have trouble finding people to believe their stories, even when they find the strength to seek assistance.
MORE STORIES