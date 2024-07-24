© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Firefighting goats get jobs from San Manuel tribe

KVCR | By Maile Palacios
Published July 24, 2024 at 12:51 PM PDT
Goats feasting on fruit before being sent on their firefighting mission
Goats feasting on fruit before being sent on their firefighting mission.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has released a herd of goats to eat the dried plants as a strategy to prevent fires from spreading onto tribal land. The herd is made up of about 400 goats from many generations.

Before being deployed on their mission, the goats were treated to a large feast, consisting of different fruits and vegetables. Over the next few months, they will be working to trim and thin out the brush that covers the San Manuel property.

Since 2019, the Tribe prefers the goats as their environmentally friendly fire solution, as opposed to chemical sprays. The goats allow for the plants to survive and naturally grow back over time.
Local Interest
Maile Palacios
See stories by Maile Palacios