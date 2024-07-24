Fontana extends building moratorium blocking Planned Parenthood clinic

The city of Fontana has extended a moratorium on building in a section of downtown by one year. Critics of the moratorium say its goal is to prevent Planned Parenthood from building a new clinic.

Fontana stopped construction downtown last year while the city considers changes to its zoning code. Planned Parenthood of San Bernardino and Orange Counties had to put plans for a new clinic on hold because of the moratorium.

Fontana Mayor Aquanetta Warren said the decision has nothing to do with Planned Parenthood.

“This area is one of the last economic engines in the city… and we’re just trying to make sure what goes there is correct," said Warren.

Sadaf Rahmani, public affairs director for Planned Parenthood of San Bernardino and Orange Counties pushed back.

“I think it’s a political game that they’re trying to use to keep Planned Parenthood out of the city," said Rahmani.

Last year Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against Fontana for blocking access to reproductive healthcare. The lawsuit is ongoing.

Meanwhile, opponents of a new Planned Parenthood celebrated the city’s decision.