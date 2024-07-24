© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fontana extends building moratorium blocking Planned Parenthood clinic

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published July 24, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
A pro-Planned Parenthood banner was flown over the city by Planned Parenthood of San Bernardino and Orange Counties.
Planned Parenthood of San Bernardino and Orange Counties
A pro-Planned Parenthood banner was flown over the city by Planned Parenthood of San Bernardino and Orange Counties.

The city of Fontana has extended a moratorium on building in a section of downtown by one year. Critics of the moratorium say its goal is to prevent Planned Parenthood from building a new clinic.

Fontana stopped construction downtown last year while the city considers changes to its zoning code. Planned Parenthood of San Bernardino and Orange Counties had to put plans for a new clinic on hold because of the moratorium.

Fontana Mayor Aquanetta Warren said the decision has nothing to do with Planned Parenthood.

“This area is one of the last economic engines in the city… and we’re just trying to make sure what goes there is correct," said Warren.

Sadaf Rahmani, public affairs director for Planned Parenthood of San Bernardino and Orange Counties pushed back.

“I think it’s a political game that they’re trying to use to keep Planned Parenthood out of the city," said Rahmani.

Last year Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against Fontana for blocking access to reproductive healthcare. The lawsuit is ongoing.

Meanwhile, opponents of a new Planned Parenthood celebrated the city’s decision.
Local News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument