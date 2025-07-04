Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/4/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Republican state legislators have weighed in on the Trump Administration’s ongoing immigration raids. What did they say?

2. The Riverside City Council has approved an unpopular project that will replace orange groves with houses along scenic Victoria Avenue.

3. Riverside Unified School District has selected a new superintendent. Who is it?

4. And lastly today, the director of Riverside’s phenomenally popular Cheech museum is leaving. Why?

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.