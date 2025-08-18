8/18 KVCR Midday News: Immigration agents fire at San Bernardino man during targeted operation

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Federal immigration agents fire at San Bernardino man during reported targeted operation, DHS says. KVCR.

2. Democratic Rep. Judy Chu of Pasadena visited the Adelanto Detention Facility last Friday, after disability rights groups slammed conditions at the immigration detention center. KVCR.

3. There’s an invasive species in California you may have never heard of…and that you may never hear…in general.The mute swan.Many are worried about the impact the birds are having on the state’s few remaining wetlands…and now lawmakers are getting involved. CalMatters.