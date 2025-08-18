© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/18 KVCR Midday News: Immigration agents fire at San Bernardino man during targeted operation

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published August 18, 2025 at 2:29 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Federal immigration agents fire at San Bernardino man during reported targeted operation, DHS says. KVCR.

2. Democratic Rep. Judy Chu of Pasadena visited the Adelanto Detention Facility last Friday, after disability rights groups slammed conditions at the immigration detention center. KVCR.

3. There’s an invasive species in California you may have never heard of…and that you may never hear…in general.The mute swan.Many are worried about the impact the birds are having on the state’s few remaining wetlands…and now lawmakers are getting involved. CalMatters.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria