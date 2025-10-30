10/30 KVCR Midday News: Desert Nurses Join Statewide Strike, Increase of Rabid Bats, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Nurses at hospitals in Palm Springs and Joshua Tree joined a statewide strike to raise concerns over staffing and patient care issues.

2. Riverside County Health Officials say there’s been an increase of rabid bats.

3. Prosecutors are likely to seek the death penalty for a San Bernardino man suspected in a case of domestic violence that left a San Bernardino sheriff’s deputy dead.

4. It could get more difficult for Republican Congressman Kevin Kiley to win reelection next year if CA voters approve Prop 50 next week.