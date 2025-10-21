10/21 KVCR Midday News: 48-Hour Film Competition, Dodgers and Blue Jays Head to World Series, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The 48-hour Film Competition takes place in multiple cities across the globe in a single weekend in October.

2. Operation Green Light Ceremony is Tuesday, November 4 in front of the Riverside County Administration Center.

3. Police continue their investigation into a man suspected of vandalizing the Coachella Valley branch of the Riverside DA’s office.

4. The Dodgers will face the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

5. The World’s Toughest 6K was this past Saturday.