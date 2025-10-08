10/8 KVCR Midday News: Early Voting Begins for Special Election, Idyllwild Fire Protection District to Receive Loan, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued landlord Mike Nijjar in June over alleged violations of state housing law and is now encouraging renters to share their stories.

2. Early voting has begun for the statewide special election on November 4th.

3. Three people aboard the medical helicopter that crashed onto eastbound Highway 50 last night have been transported to UC Davis’s Medical Center.

4. Governor Newsom has signed landmark legislation allowing rideshare drivers in California to unionize.

5. Riverside’s supervisors are giving a $400,000 loan to the cash-strapped Idyllwild Fire Protection District.