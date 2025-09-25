KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
9/25 KVCR Midday News: CSUSB Direct Admissions Program Opens Door for SB Co Seniors, Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage Cancelled, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. New direct admissions program opens door to CSUSB for San Bernardino County high school seniors.
2. Sales of zero-emission vehicles in California are expanding.
3. Palm Springs annual Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage has been canceled.
4. A federal court hearing on whether or not roving immigration patrols can continue in the Los Angeles area has been postponed.
5. A UCLA data analysis found Latino-majority neighborhoods are disproportionately exposed to extreme heat and air pollution.