9/25 KVCR Midday News: CSUSB Direct Admissions Program Opens Door for SB Co Seniors, Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage Cancelled, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 25, 2025 at 9:45 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   New direct admissions program opens door to CSUSB for San Bernardino County high school seniors.

2.   Sales of zero-emission vehicles in California are expanding.

3.   Palm Springs annual Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage has been canceled.

4.   A federal court hearing on whether or not roving immigration patrols can continue in the Los Angeles area has been postponed.

5.   A UCLA data analysis found Latino-majority neighborhoods are disproportionately exposed to extreme heat and air pollution.
Shareen Awad
