12/11 KVCR Midday News: Catholic Bishops Hold Mass for Adelanto Detainees, Data Center Moratorium, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Catholic bishops from across California held mass for detainees inside the Adelanto ICE Processing Center on Wednesday.

2. A resident has been injured and a pet killed in a Riverside apartment fire.

3. More than 200 groups have signed a letter to Congress for a national moratorium on new data centers.

4. Community and faith leaders in Stockton urged elected officials to take action following last month’s shooting.