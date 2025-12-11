© 2025 91.9 KVCR

12/11 KVCR Midday News: Catholic Bishops Hold Mass for Adelanto Detainees, Data Center Moratorium, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 11, 2025 at 11:20 AM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   Catholic bishops from across California held mass for detainees inside the Adelanto ICE Processing Center on Wednesday.

2.   A resident has been injured and a pet killed in a Riverside apartment fire.

3.   More than 200 groups have signed a letter to Congress for a national moratorium on new data centers.

4.   Community and faith leaders in Stockton urged elected officials to take action following last month’s shooting.
Shareen Awad
