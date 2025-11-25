© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/25 KVCR Midday News: Riv Cal Fire Property Developed for Housing, CA DMV Expands Testing Areas for Waymos, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 25, 2025 at 10:15 AM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   Four acres of former Cal Fire property in Riverside are being redeveloped into affordable housing for older residents and families.

2.   Paulette Brown-Hinds, Publisher of Black Voice News, has been appointed by the Governor to the California Transportation Commission.

3.   California DMV approves expanded testing areas for Waymos.

4.   Undocumented students in California could lose access to financial aid and in-state tuition.
