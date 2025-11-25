11/25 KVCR Midday News: Riv Cal Fire Property Developed for Housing, CA DMV Expands Testing Areas for Waymos, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Four acres of former Cal Fire property in Riverside are being redeveloped into affordable housing for older residents and families.

2. Paulette Brown-Hinds, Publisher of Black Voice News, has been appointed by the Governor to the California Transportation Commission.

3. California DMV approves expanded testing areas for Waymos.

4. Undocumented students in California could lose access to financial aid and in-state tuition.