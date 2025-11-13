© 2025 91.9 KVCR

11/13 KVCR Midday News: AB 98 Summit, California Independent Electric Mobility Council, Gov’t Shutdown Ends, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 13, 2025 at 11:36 AM PST
Shareen Awad

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   Community advocates, researchers, and local leaders in the Inland Empire are preparing for new logistics regulations under Assembly Bill 98.

2.   The rise in popularity of E-bike sales has led to more injuries, so experts have launched the California Independent Electric Mobility Council.

3.   A former top aide to Governor Newsom was indicted by a federal grand jury on 23 counts, including bank and wire fraud.

4.   President Trump signs government bill to end shutdown.
