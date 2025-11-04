© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/4 KVCR Midday News: Federal Elections Monitors, Orkin Rates Rattiest Cities, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:45 AM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   Federal elections monitors will keep an eye on polling places in five counties.

2.   The Los Angeles Dodgers are back-to-back World Series champions.

3.   A San Bernardino man is facing murder charges in the killing of a sheriff’s deputy.

4.   The Trump administration says it will restart SNAP food benefits.

5.   The exterminator company Orkin says that, for the first time, LA tops its list of Top 50 Rattiest Cities.
Shareen Awad
