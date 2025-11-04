KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
11/4 KVCR Midday News: Federal Elections Monitors, Orkin Rates Rattiest Cities, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Federal elections monitors will keep an eye on polling places in five counties.
2. The Los Angeles Dodgers are back-to-back World Series champions.
3. A San Bernardino man is facing murder charges in the killing of a sheriff’s deputy.
4. The Trump administration says it will restart SNAP food benefits.
5. The exterminator company Orkin says that, for the first time, LA tops its list of Top 50 Rattiest Cities.