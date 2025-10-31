10/31 KVCR Midday News: Congressman Aguilar, Covered CA wants house to extend ACA credits

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Federal immigration agents were involved in a shooting in Ontario this morning … the second such shooting in Southern California in a little more than a week. KVCR.

2. Democratic Congressman Pete Aguilar and Covered California's executive director Jessica Altman are calling for Republicans in the House to extend Affordable Care Act credits. KVCR.

3. The Riverside District Attorney's office announced Thursday that Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez has been indicted on counts of perjury and conflict of interest. KVCR.

4. A UC Davis report found an 85% loss of tress in California elementary schools between 2018 and 2022. Most of those losses were concentrated in Central Valley schools. CapRadio.