The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/29 KVCR Midday News: New School Pilot Program, Forecast Informed Reservoir Operations Program in Use, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 29, 2025 at 1:12 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   A new state pilot program could soon change how IE students experience middle and high school.

2.   California researchers spent years developing a Forecast Informed Reservoir Operations program and it’s now being adopted.

3.   Many Californians are narrowing down their choice of health insurance plan and experts have recommendations to help avoid missteps.

4.   The Dodgers will get a second chance to move within one victory of their second consecutive World Series championship.
Local News
Shareen Awad
