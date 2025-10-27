10/27 KVCR Midday News: California Governor forum to be held in Inland Empire next week

1. Candidates for California governor will gather in the Inland Empire next week for a forum on health, equity, and the economy. The event will feature several Democratic candidates including Xavier Becerra, Tony Thurmond, Antonio Villaraigosa and Betty Yee. Organizers say all qualified candidates were invited to participate. KVCR/Inland Empire Journalism Hub and Fund

2. U.S. Senator Adam Schiff of California says President Trump's deployment of National Guard troops is tearing apart communities. He also says it’s an abuse of the military. Schiff spoke about that topic, along with the federal government shutdown and his support for California's Proposition 50 with our California Newsroom partner, CapRadio.

3. Thousands of attorneys, judges, and citizens joined a recent online forum to discuss protecting the rule of law amid rising threats against judges. California News Service.

4. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

