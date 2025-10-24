Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 10/24/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Cal State San Bernardino has been ordered to pay $6 million to settle a gender-discrimination lawsuit filed by a former administrator at the Palm Desert campus

2. Yucaipa is investigating whether a council member voted illegally to pay his wife for a city consulting contract.

3. A third Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy has been accused of using the department’s database for illegal purposes.

4. Updates on some stories we've covered recently.

