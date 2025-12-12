Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 12/12/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Interstate 15 through the High Desert is so dangerous for motorists coming and going to Las Vegas through San Bernardino County that a coalition of community groups says the situation needs to be fixed immediately.

2. An investigative reporter formerly with The Desert Sun is suing the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for withholding information he sought on deaths in the county jails.

3. The Yucaipa City Council may bow to pressure from community groups by rescinding approvals of a controversial warehouse at Live Oak Canyon and I-10, rather than putting the measure on the ballot for voters to overrule them.

4. And lastly today, a judge says a Montclair councilman accused of sexually harassing two city staff members must pay the city’s legal costs for defending him, and repay the settlement the city paid the wronged employees.

