Riverside County was selected by the state as one of four counties to participate in a new program to aid vulnerable homeless senior populations.Riverside…
The deadline to register to volunteer for Riverside County’s annual homeless Point-in-Time Count on January 29th is today.The Point-in-Time Count is a…
Governor Gavin Newsom visited Riverside today as part of his weeklong tour addressing homelessness across California.The visit was to Riverside’s Access…
Riverside County’s 2020 homeless count will include those living in their cars. The annual Point in Time Count seeks to count all the homeless people in…
A regional conference held at Cal State San Bernardino Thursday brought together representatives from Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties to…