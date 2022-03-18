© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Redlands receives $30 million to repurpose hotel into homeless housing

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published March 18, 2022 at 5:45 PM PDT
1200px-City_Hall,_Redlands_California.JPG
Amerique
/
Wikimedia Commons
A photo of Redlands City Hall.

The City of Redlands has received $30 million in state funding that will go towards repurposing a motel into homeless housing.

Once renovated, the old motel will have 98 rooms for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Carl Baker is the Public Information Officer for Redlands and says the city will also provide services outside of housing. “Those services would include things like assistance in finding employment, mental health services, addiction services, the kinds of things that some of the people will need to get back onto their feet,” said Baker.

Redlands was one of thirteen recipients to receive funds from the California homekey project, a statewide effort to assist cities and counties in building more housing for the homeless.

For the construction and operation of the facilities, Baker says the city will be partnering with Shangri-la Industries and the non-profit Step-Up on Second. “They are the experts at providing the services, the city is a partner with them, and working together, we hope we can at least make a dent in the homelessness issue,” said Baker.

The County of Riverside was also awarded funds and will receive $12 million, which will go towards renovating a 53-room hotel that will become section-8 housing.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
