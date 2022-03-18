Redlands receives $30 million to repurpose hotel into homeless housing

Once renovated, the old motel will have 98 rooms for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Carl Baker is the Public Information Officer for Redlands and says the city will also provide services outside of housing. “Those services would include things like assistance in finding employment, mental health services, addiction services, the kinds of things that some of the people will need to get back onto their feet,” said Baker.

Redlands was one of thirteen recipients to receive funds from the California homekey project, a statewide effort to assist cities and counties in building more housing for the homeless.

For the construction and operation of the facilities, Baker says the city will be partnering with Shangri-la Industries and the non-profit Step-Up on Second. “They are the experts at providing the services, the city is a partner with them, and working together, we hope we can at least make a dent in the homelessness issue,” said Baker.

The County of Riverside was also awarded funds and will receive $12 million, which will go towards renovating a 53-room hotel that will become section-8 housing.