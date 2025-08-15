© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/15 KVCR Midday News: IECF Policy Summit in Riverside focuses on housing and equity

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published August 15, 2025 at 2:09 PM PDT
Anthony Victoria
/
KVCR

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's news stories:

1. Planned Parenthood offices across the country are facing severe funding cuts after the passage of President Trump’s spending bill. In the Inland Empire, those cuts could mean that thousands of people could go untested for treatable STIs. KVCR.

2. Disability and immigrant rights groups slammed conditions at the Adelanto Detention Facility. They say poor access to medical care is putting people’s health at risk. KVCR.

3. Nearly 500 nonprofit leaders, policymakers, and advocates gathered in Riverside last week for the Inland Empire Community Foundation’s Policy & Philanthropy Summit. The two-day event — held August 6 and 7 at the Riverside Convention Center — focused on finding “common ground for the common good.” KVCR and IECN.

Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
