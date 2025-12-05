Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 12/5/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. An audit has confirmed that the Rialto Unified School District nutrition program inflated meal counts to get more state and federal funds, to the tune of about $3 million. How did this happen?

2. Development plans have fallen through repeatedly for Redlands’ abandoned downtown shopping mall. Now, a new buyer has residents hopeful progress will finally be made to revive the centrally located parcel.

3. Two Inland Empire minor league baseball teams have announced some interesting changes. What are they?

4. And lastly today, we remember Wes McDaniel, who led San Bernardino County’s transportation agency during the 1980s and 1990s, a period of explosive population growth and the traffic that comes with it.

