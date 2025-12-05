Pomona City Council faces pushback on street vending policies

Immigrant rights groups are criticizing the city of Pomona for allegedly violating California’s street vendor policies.

Pomona passed an ordinance last year to address health and safety issues related to street vending.

It enacts strict regulations, which immigration advocates say limits where and when vendors could sell.

Gente Organizada, a nonprofit that supports immigrant families, says Pomona’s laws negatively impact the livelihood of vendors.

The group alleges in a letter addressed to the Council that the city is not complying with Senate Bill 946, which bars cities from placing full bans on street vending.

Ivan Hernandez is a member of Gente Organizada...

“They're trying to make a living and trying to feed their families. So when they're on the street, not only do they have the worry of ICE picking them up, they have a worry of the city's code enforcement or the city's local police coming to fine them, to cite them, to take their stuff.”

Meanwhile, city officials say they plan to respond to Gente Organizada’s letter by the end of this week.