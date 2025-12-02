Ten years after Inland Regional Center terrorist attack, San Bernardino honors the fourteen lives lost

San Bernardino County and community members across the Inland Empire marked the 10-year anniversary of the Dec. 2, 2015 shooting on Tuesday, gathering at ceremonies that honored the 14 people killed at the Inland Regional Center and reflected on the tragedy’s lasting impact.

The county held a private ceremony Tuesday morning at the Curtain of Courage Memorial in downtown San Bernardino. The memorial, made up of bronze curtain-like structures symbolizing protection and resilience, has become a place of remembrance for the victims’ families, county workers and the general public.

During the ceremony, current and former county officials spoke about the attack and how it reshaped the community. Supervisor Curt Hagman, who was also serving in 2015, said he still remembers the shock of learning what happened.

“You would think something like this would happen in almost any other jurisdiction besides San Bernardino County,” said Hagman, “and to hear that happened to our family, our San Bernardino County Family, was just really shocking at the time.”

Hagman said the county has since implemented new safety measures and continues to provide support to the families of those who died.

After remarks concluded, a county employee read aloud the names of the victims. A newly commissioned bell was rung after each name.

Later in the afternoon, community members gathered again at Cal State San Bernardino’s annual remembrance ceremony at the Peace Garden near the Chemical Sciences building. The Peace Garden was created in 2016 to honor five alumni killed: Robert Adams, Juan Espinoza, Shannon Johnson, Yvette Velasco and Michael Wetzel. It sits beside the classrooms where they once took courses.

Like the County’s ceremony, 14 bells were rung to mark the lives lost. The families of the five victims – along with CSUSB President Tomas Morales and other faculty, students and staff – stood together in reflection.

Dr. Sastry Pantula, the dean of CSUSB’s College of Natural Sciences, says there’s been close to 1,300 people killed in mass shootings since Dec. 2, 2015 and about 340 people killed in incidents this year. He says that’s data he gathered from the Gun Violence Archive .

“It's always a sombering moment to remember about the people who have unnecessarily lost their lives,” said Pantula. “So it always also reminds me of how much gun violence there is in this country. We get used to thinking that this is common, but when it really hits in your own city, in your own neighborhood, it really, really hits. And you can never forget.”

Professor Stuart Sumida, who taught the five alumni who were killed, is a Biology professor who taught the five honored students. He says it's crucial to reflect on what happened. He remembers student Michael Wetzel, who he considered a natural leader.

“Which must have shown when he took the job he took, because he took a public service job,” said Sumida.

Sumida also reflected on Juan Espinoza, who he remembers as a dedicated student who overcame language barriers to become an environmental health inspector.

“His wife went to class with him and helped translate. [Espinoza] sat right in the front of my room, and he tried really hard,” Sumida said. “But his wife started coming to class with him to make sure he got everything. So it was literally a family affair to help him pass the class. She came up to me on that first anniversary and reminded me. It brought tears because you saw this family effort that was then cut short, and I'll never forget that.”

