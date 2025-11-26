KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
11/26 KVCR Midday News: Thanksgiving Travel Information, 36th Annual Festival of Trees, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. There’s a drop in gas prices before the holiday and ONT says they’ll be busy.
2. Carlos Jiminez pleads not guilty to assault on DHS agent.
3. A new airline-style demand pricing model may soon be coming to the Disneyland resorts.
4. A CalFresh program that provides up to $60 a month for fruits and vegetables relaunched last month.
5. The 26th Annual Festival of Trees will take place this Saturday at the Riverside Convention Center.