The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/26 KVCR Midday News: Thanksgiving Travel Information, 36th Annual Festival of Trees, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 26, 2025 at 11:40 AM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   There’s a drop in gas prices before the holiday and ONT says they’ll be busy.

2.   Carlos Jiminez pleads not guilty to assault on DHS agent.

3.   A new airline-style demand pricing model may soon be coming to the Disneyland resorts.

4.   A CalFresh program that provides up to $60 a month for fruits and vegetables relaunched last month.

5.   The 26th Annual Festival of Trees will take place this Saturday at the Riverside Convention Center.
Local News Local news
