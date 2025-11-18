11/18 KVCR Midday News: Prop 50 Challenged, US Ranks Low for Prenatal Care, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California’s Republican Party and the U.S. Department of Justice are legally challenging Prop 50.

2. House explodes in Chino Hills neighborhood, injuring 8 people.

3. March of Dimes has released its new report card on maternal and infant health.

4. Weakened lemon law hurts consumers.