The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/18 KVCR Midday News: Prop 50 Challenged, US Ranks Low for Prenatal Care, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 18, 2025 at 12:23 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   California’s Republican Party and the U.S. Department of Justice are legally challenging Prop 50.

2.   House explodes in Chino Hills neighborhood, injuring 8 people.

3.   March of Dimes has released its new report card on maternal and infant health.

4.   Weakened lemon law hurts consumers.
Shareen Awad
