KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
11/18 KVCR Midday News: Prop 50 Challenged, US Ranks Low for Prenatal Care, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. California’s Republican Party and the U.S. Department of Justice are legally challenging Prop 50.
2. House explodes in Chino Hills neighborhood, injuring 8 people.
3. March of Dimes has released its new report card on maternal and infant health.
4. Weakened lemon law hurts consumers.