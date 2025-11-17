11/17 KVCR Midday News: Slain San Bernardino Sheriff's deputy to be laid to rest Tuesday

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. At the end of October, we reported on Carlos Jimenez. He’s the American citizen who was shot by federal immigration agents in Ontario. But Jimenez’ attorneys are sharing new details of the shooting. KVCR.

2. Funeral services for San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Nunez…who was killed in the line of duty on October 27 in Rancho Cucamonga…will take place Tuesday morning at 11 am at the Toyota Arena in Ontario. The services will be livestreamed on YouTube. KVCR.

3. Many California cities have committed to lowering their CO2 emissions in response to the worsening impacts of climate change. But measuring that progress can be tricky … and expensive. A new UC Irvine report details a potentially more affordable option for tracking this progress: Radiocarbon dating turfgrass. CapRadio.

4. University of California workers started a two-day strike across campuses statewide…almost two years since their negotiations have started. The strike — beginning today and lasting through Tuesday — will be led by the AFSCME 3299 union that represents thousands of custodians, food service workers and medical assistants. KVCR.