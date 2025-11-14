Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 11/14/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. San Bernardino City Councilwoman Treasure Ortiz has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city over the police union using a state criminal records database to dig up dirt on her before an election.

2. Congressman Ken Calvert of Corona will face a fellow Republican in the race for a House seat after Prop. 50 redistricting took away his safe congressional seat.

3. And lastly today, we are learning more about why Cal State San Bernardino was denied accreditation for its master's degree in physician assistance program, and what the university could do about it.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.