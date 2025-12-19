12/19 KVCR Midday News: Judge rules that DHS can't block surprise detention center visits for members of congress

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's news stories:

1. Tax-defaulted parcels could be used for affordable housing. KVCR.

2. The City of Redlands approved an updated truck route map earlier this week. KVCR.

3. Immigration officials can no longer block members of Congress from surprise visits to detention facilities. A federal judge issued the temporary ruling on Wednesday. KVCR.

4. Starting January 1, immigrant youth going through immigration court in California will have access to legal counsel when facing deportation. CapRadio.

5. After weeks of unusually warm weather, forecasters say an atmospheric river is on the way for Christmas. KVCR.

6. The Inland Empire's first women centered film festival debuts Friday at KVCR Public Media in San Bernardino. KVCR's Toni Lopez spoke with station producers Mariana Lapizco and Briana Navarro about why they created the festival. KVCR