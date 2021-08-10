The Midday News Report

-
8/10 KVCR Midday News: Criminal Charges Being Filed in 2019 Officer-Involved Costco Shooting, Firefighters Battle 11 Major Wildfires Across California, & MoreTopics highlighted into today's news rundown include 2019 Costco Shooting Update, CA Wildfires, Oil Spill Dispersement Regulations, The Leela Project
-
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:Riverside’s Tamale Festival is back and…
-
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:The Riverside City Council held swearing in…
-
7/13 KVCR Midday News: Port of SD First Electric Tugboat, San Bernardino Top 10 Stressed City & MoreMonday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:WalletHub determined that San Bernardino is…
-
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is…
-
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:Riverside County Public Health partners…
-
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:Increasing fire danger prompted the closure…
-
7/1 KVCR Midday News: 4th of July Celebrations in the IE, Soaring Gas Prices, CA Hate Crimes, & MoreMonday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:San Bernardino National Forest reminds…
-
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:Authorities announced they have seized…
-
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:A fire in the mountains north of San…