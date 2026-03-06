Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/6/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Riverside’s police chief is taking steps to fire three officers who have “disabled veteran” license plates on their personal vehicles. The three are suing the department for alleged discrimination.

2. San Bernardino has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Councilwoman Treasure Ortiz in the ongoing dispute over police running a criminal background check when she was running for city council.

3. Riverside’s elected city officials have sent a letter to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation opposing the parole of the man who shot four Riverside council members and the mayor in 1998, injuring them.

4. And lastly today, we remember Edward Blakely, who was born in San Bernardino and became one of UC Riverside’s first Black graduates. Blakely had a distinguished career as a professor at USC and UC Berkeley and an expert on disaster recovery.

