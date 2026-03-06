© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 with support from Joseph & Dakira Williams and at 8:42 with support from A&R Tarpaulins. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/6/2026

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published March 6, 2026 at 10:47 AM PST

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Riverside’s police chief is taking steps to fire three officers who have “disabled veteran” license plates on their personal vehicles. The three are suing the department for alleged discrimination.

2. San Bernardino has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Councilwoman Treasure Ortiz in the ongoing dispute over police running a criminal background check when she was running for city council.

3. Riverside’s elected city officials have sent a letter to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation opposing the parole of the man who shot four Riverside council members and the mayor in 1998, injuring them.

4. And lastly today, we remember Edward Blakely, who was born in San Bernardino and became one of UC Riverside’s first Black graduates. Blakely had a distinguished career as a professor at USC and UC Berkeley and an expert on disaster recovery.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
Local News
Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
See stories by Cassie MacDuff
Jessica Greenwell
See stories by Jessica Greenwell