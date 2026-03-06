3/6 KVCR Midday News: California's AG finds no wrongdoing in 2023 Fontana PD shooting; PPIC says Governor's race wide-open

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's stories:

1. It's anyone's race in the California governor's primary. That's according to the Public Policy Institute of California. KVCR.

2. California’s Attorney General has found that a Fontana Police Officer acted in self-defense in the 2023 shooting death of a local man. KVCR.

3. Lawmakers react to firing of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. KQED.

4. Immigrant rights advocates joined US Senator Alex Padilla on Thursday in calling for the release and return of DACA recipients who have been detained or deported. KQED.

5. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of Southern California. The advisory is in effect until Friday afternoon, but weather officials say the wind could stick around through the weekend. KVCR.