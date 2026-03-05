© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mysterious attacks killing, severely injuring wild burros in Reche Canyon

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published March 5, 2026 at 10:28 AM PST
Wild burros in Reche Canyon.
Courtesy photo
Wild burros in Reche Canyon.

A dozen wild burros have been injured or killed in a rash of mysterious attacks in Reche Canyon. Donkey advocates and animal experts are stumped by what could be causing the attacks.

Herds of wild donkeys have roamed the canyons between Riverside and San Bernardino county for more than a century. It’s believed that gold miners left their donkeys behind and they’ve lived in the region ever since.

Since December, burros have been found in Reche Canyon between Center Street, Keissel Road, Pilgrim Road, and near the San Timoteo Canyon Landfill, with deep, thick gashes in their hindquarters and their ears and tails ripped off.

Donkeyland is a nonprofit rescue that’s been helping locate the injured burros to get them treatment. Amber LeVonne, founder of Donkeyland, said in a text message, “We are not sure who or what is doing this.”

LeVonne said she believes whatever is attacking the burros is local to Reche Canyon.

SoCal Equine Hospital in Norco has taken in all the injured burros for treatment. Leslee McDowell, the practice’s manager, said an occasional burro attack is normal, but this recent slew of attacks is not.

“These injuries are much different. These are very violent,” said McDowell. “Whatever it is that's attacking them is, is really doing a number on them.”

McDowell said the burros they’re treating have had severe and deep claw marks that stretch from the top of the tail all the way down to the insides of their back legs. Several of the donkeys have had to be euthanized because their injuries were so severe.

She said whatever is attacking the burros has consistently gone for the donkeys’ backs and heads.

According to Donkeyland’s Facebook page, three deceased donkeys have been sent to a state lab to test for the cause behind the attacks. The results from those tests could take weeks.

Veronica Perez with Riverside County Animal Services said animal control officers have been patrolling the area where the donkeys have been attacked.

“We're recommending that community members in the area ensure pets and livestock are secured” said Perez.

Riverside County Animal Services are asking people in the area to stay vigilant and report anything they see to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

In a Facebook comment, Donkeyland asked good samaritans to stay out of the area. They said the extra foot traffic, hoof prints and tire tracks are making it difficult for authorities to investigate what’s happening.

Last summer, six donkeys were shot with arrows in separate incidents. Riverside County announced a reward to help locate the culprit, but the case remains unsolved.
Local News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument