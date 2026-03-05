Mysterious attacks killing, severely injuring wild burros in Reche Canyon

A dozen wild burros have been injured or killed in a rash of mysterious attacks in Reche Canyon. Donkey advocates and animal experts are stumped by what could be causing the attacks.

Herds of wild donkeys have roamed the canyons between Riverside and San Bernardino county for more than a century. It’s believed that gold miners left their donkeys behind and they’ve lived in the region ever since.

Since December, burros have been found in Reche Canyon between Center Street, Keissel Road, Pilgrim Road, and near the San Timoteo Canyon Landfill, with deep, thick gashes in their hindquarters and their ears and tails ripped off.

Donkeyland is a nonprofit rescue that’s been helping locate the injured burros to get them treatment. Amber LeVonne, founder of Donkeyland, said in a text message, “We are not sure who or what is doing this.”

LeVonne said she believes whatever is attacking the burros is local to Reche Canyon.

SoCal Equine Hospital in Norco has taken in all the injured burros for treatment. Leslee McDowell, the practice’s manager, said an occasional burro attack is normal, but this recent slew of attacks is not.

“These injuries are much different. These are very violent,” said McDowell. “Whatever it is that's attacking them is, is really doing a number on them.”

McDowell said the burros they’re treating have had severe and deep claw marks that stretch from the top of the tail all the way down to the insides of their back legs. Several of the donkeys have had to be euthanized because their injuries were so severe.

She said whatever is attacking the burros has consistently gone for the donkeys’ backs and heads.

According to Donkeyland’s Facebook page, three deceased donkeys have been sent to a state lab to test for the cause behind the attacks. The results from those tests could take weeks.

Veronica Perez with Riverside County Animal Services said animal control officers have been patrolling the area where the donkeys have been attacked.

“We're recommending that community members in the area ensure pets and livestock are secured” said Perez.

Riverside County Animal Services are asking people in the area to stay vigilant and report anything they see to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

In a Facebook comment , Donkeyland asked good samaritans to stay out of the area. They said the extra foot traffic, hoof prints and tire tracks are making it difficult for authorities to investigate what’s happening.

Last summer, six donkeys were shot with arrows in separate incidents. Riverside County announced a reward to help locate the culprit, but the case remains unsolved.