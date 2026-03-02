© 2026 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/2 KVCR Midday News: Inmates helping Riv. Co with dog shelter overcrowding; Jackie and Shadow lay another egg

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published March 2, 2026 at 1:58 PM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's news stories:

1. The US-Israeli airstrikes in Iran have drawn strong responses from SoCal's large diaspora communities. Protests and rallies continue. LAist.

2. Workers at a hotel in Ontario are calling for a boycott as contract negotiations stall out. KVCR.

3. Fans of Big Bear's famous bald eagles are celebrating for a second time in a week. Jackie and Shadow laid a second egg last Friday! KVCR.

4. Inmates at a men’s prison in Blythe are helping the Riverside County Animal Shelter deal with overcrowding. KVCR.

5. The Los Angeles Unified School District board voted unanimously to place Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on paid administrative leave. The board is set to meet in closed session to discuss Carvalho's fate. LAist.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
