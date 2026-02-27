2/27 KVCR Midday News: Moreno Valley city council holds special meeting to discuss mall's closure

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's stories:

1. The Moreno Valley City Council held a special meeting Thursday to address the closure of the Moreno Valley Mall. KVCR.

2. The June primary is just two months away… and the race for California governor is still deadlocked. KQED has more on a new poll in the race.

3. A Feather Alert is in effect in Riverside County for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Wildomar. KQED.

4. A judge says she intends to order the Department of Motor Vehicles to give 20,000 immigrants facing the cancellation of their commercial driver’s licenses a way to get them back. KQED.

