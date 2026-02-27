Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 2/27/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Moreno Valley shut down its major shopping mall for failing to address multiple code violations, including fire safety, according to city officials. This is an extraordinary step, isn't it, shutting down a shopping mall?

2. San Bernardino County has launched an investigation into possible conflicts of interest by its elected treasurer-tax collector.

3. And lastly today, San Bernardino City Councilwoman Treasure Ortiz pled not guilty to secretly recording police officials communicating with her about an officer she alleges broke the law by running her name through the state criminal records system.

