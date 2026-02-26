Redlands Police arrest suspect in attempted vehicular homicide

Redlands Police said they’ve arrested a suspect in connection with attempted vehicular manslaughter. The arrest is related to an incident that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Redlands.

RPD said, with help from the Los Angeles Police Department, they arrested Solaya Marie Knickleberry on Wednesday in Compton.

Police said witnesses reported the altercation happened between several people. Knickleberry allegedly left the scene and drove away in a 2022 Tesla. She then sped back hitting four bystanders. Knickleberry lost control of the vehicle and swerved into the curb. At the same time, an unknown suspect fired several shots, which struck the window of one business and the door of another. The four victims of the hit-and-run were transported to the hospital with major injuries. One remains in the hospital. No shooting victims were reported.

The vehicle fled west on Citrus Avenue, leaving a trail of leaked fluids. Police said they recovered it later that night after a witness found it abandoned in San Bernardino.

Nickleberry is being held at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga for attempted gross vehicular manslaughter in lieu of $800,000 bail.