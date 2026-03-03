KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
3/3 KVCR Midday News: IE Activists Protest Against Strikes on Iran, Local and Federal Lawmakers Demand Release of Pomona Day Laborer & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- People gathered in Downtown Riverside to join national protests against President Trump’s strikes on Iran.
- A day laborer in Pomona is still detained at the Adelanto ICE Processing center near the Mojave Desert, despite family members raising concerns over his deteriorating health. Now, local and federal lawmakers are demanding his release.
- Governor Gavin Newsom blamed counties for not doing enough to implement CARE Court and threatened to take funding away from counties that aren’t seeing results.
- Moreno Valley City Officials say Moreno Valley Mall could re-open as soon as today.