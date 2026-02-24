KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
2/24 KVCR Midday News: New Truck Route State Law impacts Inland Empire, Migrant Child Care Winds Down Due to Trump Admin Cuts & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Both Riverside and San Bernardino counties are creating or updating their truck routes as required by state law. KVCR's Anthony Victoria says many jurisdictions are making slow progress, and residents living near warehouses are frustrated.
- Multiple California colleges are winding down a program designed to help the children of migrant workers during their freshman year on campus because the Trump administration said it will deny any future applications.
- President Donald Trump is delivering the first State of the Union address of his second term. Priorities for the Republican administration have centered largely on the economy, immigration, crime, energy, and national security—issues about which he's known to make false and misleading claims.