© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/17 KVCR Midday News: Starbucks Workers Strike for Better Wages, Immigrant Rights Advocates Warn of ICE Agents in Hospitals & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published February 17, 2026 at 1:20 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The Starbucks workers across the Inland Empire continue to strike against a company, this time in Riverside, where workers say they're not getting fair wages.
  2. Immigrant rights advocates are speaking out, warning that ICE agents sometimes prevent detainees in the hospital from speaking privately to attorneys or family when receiving visits.
  3. San Bernardino County leaders, community partners and residents celebrated the completion of Phase 3 of the Santa Ana River Trail Thursday.
Tags
Local News Local news
Toni Lopez
See stories by Toni Lopez
More News