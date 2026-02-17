KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
2/17 KVCR Midday News: Starbucks Workers Strike for Better Wages, Immigrant Rights Advocates Warn of ICE Agents in Hospitals & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Starbucks workers across the Inland Empire continue to strike against a company, this time in Riverside, where workers say they're not getting fair wages.
- Immigrant rights advocates are speaking out, warning that ICE agents sometimes prevent detainees in the hospital from speaking privately to attorneys or family when receiving visits.
- San Bernardino County leaders, community partners and residents celebrated the completion of Phase 3 of the Santa Ana River Trail Thursday.