© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/5 KVCR Midday News: IE Families Feel Impacts Of Increased Immigration Enforcement, Candidate Filings Open Next Week, & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published February 5, 2026 at 1:13 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown.
Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Families across the Inland Empire continue to feel the impacts of the Trump administration’s increased immigration enforcement.
  2. San Bernardino County set to open candidate filings on Monday, February 9th for the June statewide primary election.
  3. The U.S. Supreme Court refused a GOP request to block California’s new congressional map established under Proposition 50.
  4. Analysis by iSelect confirms Inland Empire has some of the most dangerous roads in California
Tags
Local News Local news
Toni Lopez
See stories by Toni Lopez
More News