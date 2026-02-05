KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
2/5 KVCR Midday News: IE Families Feel Impacts Of Increased Immigration Enforcement, Candidate Filings Open Next Week, & More
Stories highlighted today include:
- Families across the Inland Empire continue to feel the impacts of the Trump administration’s increased immigration enforcement.
- San Bernardino County set to open candidate filings on Monday, February 9th for the June statewide primary election.
- The U.S. Supreme Court refused a GOP request to block California’s new congressional map established under Proposition 50.
- Analysis by iSelect confirms Inland Empire has some of the most dangerous roads in California