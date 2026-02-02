2/2 KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino considering changes to how it selects future Mayors

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. The San Bernardino City Council will discuss at a special meeting tonight whether to move forward with a proposal that would ask voters to change how the city chooses its mayor. Meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. KVCR.

2. Students from high schools across the Inland Empire walked out last week to protest immigration enforcement. More walkouts are expected to take place this week. In Riverside on Friday, those tensions and calls for change drew an even larger crowd. Protesters there called on local leaders to do more against ICE. KVCR.

3. Beaumont High School took first place in the 43rd annual Riverside County Academic Decathlon, beating teams from eight other high schools. City News Service.

4. California private practice doctors press for fairness in reimbursement rates. California News Service.