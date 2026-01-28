Kaiser nurses hold open-ended until contract demands are met

An estimated 31,000 frontline workers are taking part in strikes that impact more than 2 dozen hospitals and hundreds of clinics.

They’re scheduled to continue until Kaiser QUOTE “reaches a fair agreement that protects patients and respects caregivers.”

Union leaders with the United Nurses Associations of California say Kaiser committed unfair labor practices during contract talks. The union also says Kaiser failed to bargain in good faith over staffing levels, workloads and patient safety.

In response, Kaiser says they have offered a 21-and-a-half percent wage increase and calls the strike unnecessary.

Elizabeth Hawkins is the state secretary for United Nurses. She says health care workers want Kaiser to return to the table and negotiate fair contracts.

“Kaiser came to the table in March, April and have bargained all the way through December and we have a lot of tentative agreements on that national agreement. And now they just want to set all that work aside and say, no, no, no, we'll go with the 2021 Unchanged National Agreement and let all that work and all that time that their leaders and our leaders have put in and just have that all go away. And we're not okay with that.” (25 sec)

In an official statement, Kaiser Permanente advised members that some non urgent appointments and elected surgeries may need to be rescheduled ... .however, hospitals and medical offices will remain open.