© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kaiser nurses hold open-ended until contract demands are met

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published January 28, 2026 at 9:31 AM PST

An estimated 31,000 frontline workers are taking part in strikes that impact more than 2 dozen hospitals and hundreds of clinics.

They’re scheduled to continue until Kaiser QUOTE “reaches a fair agreement that protects patients and respects caregivers.”

Union leaders with the United Nurses Associations of California say Kaiser committed unfair labor practices during contract talks. The union also says Kaiser failed to bargain in good faith over staffing levels, workloads and patient safety.

In response, Kaiser says they have offered a 21-and-a-half percent wage increase and calls the strike unnecessary.

Elizabeth Hawkins is the state secretary for United Nurses. She says health care workers want Kaiser to return to the table and negotiate fair contracts.

“Kaiser came to the table in March, April and have bargained all the way through December and we have a lot of tentative agreements on that national agreement. And now they just want to set all that work aside and say, no, no, no, we'll go with the 2021 Unchanged National Agreement and let all that work and all that time that their leaders and our leaders have put in and just have that all go away. And we're not okay with that.” (25 sec)

In an official statement, Kaiser Permanente advised members that some non urgent appointments and elected surgeries may need to be rescheduled ... .however, hospitals and medical offices will remain open.
Local News
Toni Lopez
See stories by Toni Lopez