Faith leaders, workers’ center call for release of another detained Pomona day laborer

Community members gathered outside a shopping center in Pomona on Wednesday to pray for a day laborer who has been detained at a federal immigration facility for more than two months, as advocates raise concerns about his health and call for his release.

Ramiro Santiago Pacheco was arrested Nov. 13 by Border Patrol agents while walking to a bus stop to pick up medication, according to the Pomona Economic Opportunity Center. He has since been held at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in San Bernardino County.

Advocates say Pacheco has several chronic medical conditions, including heart-related issues, high blood pressure and diabetes. His eldest child, Jax, said he has remained in detention since his arrest and spent his birthday there.

“He does not have a criminal record,” they said. “He’s an innocent man who has serious health conditions.”

Alexis Teodoro, the worker's rights director at the PEOC, says enforcement activity near shopping centers and transit areas has disrupted local businesses and created fear among residents. Teodoro says Pomona is being unfairly targeted by Border Patrol because of its Latino and immigrant demographics.

“This is not an isolated case,” said Teodoro. “There have been dozens of immigration enforcement operations in Pomona and across the Inland Empire, and many families don’t know where their loved ones are being taken because of a lack of transparency. Ramiro is one of many workers affected.”

The group said it plans to ask the Pomona City Council at its next meeting to introduce a symbolic resolution calling on Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release Santiago Pacheco, while also thanking the city for its Compassion Fund, which provides financial assistance to families impacted by immigration enforcement.

Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval attended the vigil and said the city has raised more than $250,000 through the Compassion Fund to assist families impacted by immigration enforcement.

“This is your city. This is your community, and we stand with you,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval acknowledged tensions that can exist between government officials and grassroots organizations, but said the situation calls for unity.

“What is happening in this country today is unjust,” he said. “I never want anybody who lives in this community to feel like they don’t belong.”

Rev. Dr. Sid Mohn, coordinator for Pomona Valley spiritual leaders, said local congregations have worked together to provide meals, financial assistance and limited legal support to immigrants affected by detention and enforcement actions.

“We’ve organized interfaith vigils like this one and provided emergency assistance to people in detention who are in critical need,” Mohn said.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment about Santiago Pacheco’s detention.

