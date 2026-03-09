© 2026 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/9 KVCR Midday News: Man dies after being detained at Adelanto ICE Processing Center

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published March 9, 2026 at 1:28 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. A man who was recently released from custody at the ICE Processing Center near Victorville died. Immigrant rights advocates say this is the second death connected to the facility in two weeks. KVCR.

2. Several Inland Empire members of Congress are weighing in after the House voted down a bipartisan resolution last week aimed at limiting President Trump’s military actions against Iran. KVCR.

3. California's high-speed rail project could face a funding crunch within the next two years if state lawmakers don't act. CapRadio.

4. A bill intended to cool the temperature of the country’s heated political climate is advancing in the California state Legislature. CapRadio.

Local News
