Wind advisory issued for Inland Empire

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of Southern California this week. The Santa Anas, dry winds that swoop down from the desert, are whipping down through the Inland Empire.

Gusts could reach some 45 miles per hour near the San Bernardino Mountains. Winds could blow down trees, damage power lines. The National Weather Service warns there could be power outages. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Roser says people should be careful driving and tie down anything that could blow away.

Fire risks, however, are relatively low despite the dry winds.

“The brush is quite green and has a lot of moisture from the rains we've had this winter. So the concern is not huge, but it's elevated with the winds,” said Adam Roser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The wind advisory is in effect until Friday afternoon, but weather officials say the wind could stick around through the weekend.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has also issued an air quality warning for the region due to windblown dust. Particle pollution can cause serious health problems such as asthma attacks, heart and lung disease symptoms and increased risk of lung infections. People with preexisting conditions are especially vulnerable. AQMD recommends people stay inside, run air conditioners instead of fans and avoid other sources of pollution.