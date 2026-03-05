© 2026 91.9 KVCR

3/5 KVCR Midday News: A Look Inside Adelanto ICE Processing Center Conditions of Detainees, A New Bill Could Prevent Police from Moonlighting with Federal Immigration Enforcement & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published March 5, 2026 at 1:27 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Conditions at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center have faced scrutiny from lawyers and immigrant rights groups over allegations of abuse and neglect. Listen to the full conversation between Ryanne Mena and Anthony Victoria.
  2. A new bill that’s advancing through state Legislature would prevent cops in California from moonlighting with federal immigration enforcement agencies, such as ICE.
  3. Democratic candidates say they aren’t backing down after the state Party Chair Rusty Hicks issued a letter, urging some of them to drop out.
  4. The Riverside Transit Agency is hosting a job fair this Saturday (3/7) to immediately hire dozens of bus drivers for various routes.
